New KDHE Secretary confirmed

The Kansas Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to confirm the appointment of Jeff Andersen to serve as the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“I am honored by this opportunity to serve the people of Kansas at KDHE,” said Secretary Andersen. “Our agency serves an important role in the lives of many Kansans, and it is my goal to make sure that we provide the best services possible. I thank Governor Colyer for this opportunity and thank the Senate for their confirmation.”

“I am pleased that Secretary Andersen has been confirmed by the Senate,” said Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. “He is a perfect fit for KDHE and has already made progress at the agency since his nomination. I look forward to working with him in my cabinet.”

Secretary Andersen has worked for the past 30 years in various capacities in the field of health care. Most recently he served as Vice President of Shared Solutions for Vizient/VHA, where he provided leadership for an insurance company and managed care contracting program. Before that he was President/CEO of Mid-America Service Solutions, a service center owned by 10 hospitals and serving 200 hospitals across the Midwest. He is a Kansas native, and lives with his wife and three children in Overland Park.