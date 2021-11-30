New KDHE Secretary Named

A vacant department head position in state government has now been filled.
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a former Topeka hospital executive as the new secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Janet Stanek has most recently been director of the state employee health benefits program.
She replaces Doctor Lee Norman, who resigned November 19th.
He had been the health department’s top administrator since Kelly took office in January 2019.
Kelly’s office said Stanek has held healthcare leadership positions in Pennsylvania, New York, and Kansas, including 21 years at Stormont Vail Health Topeka, where she last was chief operating officer and senior vice president.
Stanek also is board chair of the Kansas Health Institute, a health policy organization.
Stanek will serve as acting secretary until the Senate confirms her appointment.
Kelly expressed confidence that Stanek will be able to step into the role immediately and continue the agency’s work.