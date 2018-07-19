New ‘Land In Kansas’ initiative launched for business growth

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer announced the launch of a new economic development initiative aimed at attracting investment and promoting business expansion in the state on Thursday.

“Kansas, to many people, is a flyover state,” said Colyer. “We really need you to Land in Kansas. We’ve all landed here and we’re honored to be here in the land of Kansas. This is the first step to a new, comprehensive marketing campaign that will help others around the country and around the world to know that Kansas is open for business.”

The “Land in Kansas” marketing campaign will present a bold and direct message to businesses in key industries to start or expand operations in Kansas.

“We know it’s a tremendous place to live and to raise a family and to play and grow,” said Charlie Tetrick of Walz Tetrick, the ad agency behind the campaign. “If you work here, the advantages are just that much greater. There’s just so much opportunity here and the spirit of this whole campaign is to try to take that message to the market and let others know what we’re doing.”

The program also includes a Strategic Growth Initiative pilot project which is designed to proactively identify how counties wish to grow and match them with companies with similar needs to locate in their area. This aspect will be spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture and will focus on portions of the state’s top two industries – agriculture and UAS and small aircraft.

“Counties and communities will have this fall to have those discussions, be able to turn that information back,” said Agriculture Secretary Jackie McClaskey. “Then it becomes our job to work with private and public partners, to work with those local communities and go out and recruit companies that have the potential for growth that fit the needs and the desires of those local communities.”

Under the plan, several state agencies will each appoint an economic development liaison who will serve as the primary contact for economic development projects.