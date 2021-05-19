New Laws Signed by Governor
Governor Laura Kelly signed a number of bills this week, covering policy changes in multiple areas.
The bills covered policies in agriculture, cold case investigations, tax preparers, and nursing home abuse cases.
Another bill set up a new savings program for first-time homebuyers.
There was also a bill that made numerous changes to the criminal code.
It created a new crime of sexual extortion, and requires a convicted offender to register with the state.
It also prohibits courts from ordering psychiatric or psychological examinations of an alleged victim of any crime.
Another section removes the spousal exception from the crime of sexual battery.
On the roads, it increases criminal penalties for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer when operating a stolen vehicle, committing certain driving violations, or causing a collision involving another driver.
It also makes fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer evidence of intent to commit theft of a vehicle.