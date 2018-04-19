New LCF construction officially underway after Thursday groundbreaking

The groundbreaking for the new Lansing Correctional Facility took place Thursday morning.

“This is a day that’s been long in coming,” said Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer. “When this facility was built, Morse had just finished his code, Custer hadn’t heard of Little Big Horn…and it’s a fantastic day. It really is about all of the people here who have put this together, because this is so important for our state.”

The facility is 155 years old and there’s no doubt it needed an upgrade.

“The world is completely different,” said Colyer. “This is a new facility, a new opportunity for Kansas that needs to last us a very long time and deal with the modern age. The people that are in these buildings and the people who work here and the people who live here, they are no strangers to change. Change happens. That’s the world that we’re in. A great deal has changed about the best way to take care of prisoners and to allow them to grow, serve their debt to society and then to be able to come back and be a part of society again.”

The new facility will be much more cost-effective, for obvious reasons.

“This is filled with aging infrastructure,” said Colyer. “It’s very expensive to maintain and operate. These facilities, while we’ve made some pretty clever ideas to make them operational, to serve a modern prison system, it hasn’t got all of the core facilities that we need. Modern correction practices require that we address mental health, substance abuse, job training and many other recidivism reducing strategies. This facility will enhance our ability to address these needs and hopefully to reduce the number of people coming in to prison and especially, those coming back to prison.”

The new prison will be completed in 18 to 20 months. Some demolition work has already begun on the prison grounds. The facility will will be leased from CoreCivic who will also maintain the facility. The facility will be owned by the State of Kansas at the end of the lease. The facility will be staffed and operated by the Kansas Department of Corrections.