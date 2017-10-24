New Lotto America game to launch in November

Everything old is new again, including the newest game from the Kansas Lottery.

“Kansas is getting a brand new game, but it does have an old name,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “If you recall, Lotto America was the first game that we played here in Kansas, the first big jackpot game and then it changed to Powerball. We’re bringing it back in a new form, with jackpots starting at $2 million and nine ways to win!”

Sales for the brand new Lotto America start November 12th. The first drawing is going to be November 15th.

“It’s going to be played here in Kansas as well as twelve other states,” Lunsford said. “We’re going to start with 13 states and hopefully we’ll get some more. Players will pick 5 numbers out of 52, 1 number out of 10 for what we call the Star Ball and of course, as always, you can pick your own numbers or have the computer pick them.”

The jackpot will be a rolling jackpot, which means it gets bigger each time it is not hit.

“Lotto America is priced at $1 per play, that’s one thing that is appealing to a lot of players,” Lunsford said. “Powerball is $2 per play and Mega Millions is going to $2 a play toward the end of this month.”

For an additional $1 per play, the Lotto America All Star Bonus can multiply all prize levels (except the jackpot) by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. By purchasing the All Star Bonus option, a player can win as much as $100,000 without hitting the jackpot.