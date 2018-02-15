New Lt. Governor wants to be ‘agriculture’s voice’

Kansas Lt. Governor Tracey Mann believes he was picked for the job because of his rural background.

“My selection is somewhat of an acknowledgement that agriculture is the backbone of our economy, especially in Western Kansas,” said Mann. “To have me out there talking to farmers, talking to people in our smaller towns, bringing those suggestions and feedback that they have back to the office, and sharing that with the Governor is the value, and something I’ll bring to bear on the office.”

Mann sees his role as supporting the Governor.

“I’m certainly going to tell the Governor what my opinions are on policy,” said Mann. “Our Governor, Jeff Colyer, is the leader of our state. I’m excited to get behind the vision that he has. We spent a lot of time in the last few days talking about his vision and his position on policies. I’m very comfortable and excited about the direction he wants to take us.”

Mann says he’s already learned a lot from Governor Colyer.

“The enthusiasm that he brings to this job every day is impressive,” said Mann. “I think, as Kansans get to know and learn more about our new Governor, they’re going to see what I get to see, which is excitement and a positive outlook and a clear vision for a very bright future for our state and tireless effort to serve the people of Kansas. Governor Colyer is a servant leader. He puts the needs of Kansans before his own. I’ve seen that already and I’m excited to see that more moving forward.”

Colyer’s chief issue when he was Lt. Governor was KanCare and its implementation. Mann sees his as being agriculture’s voice in the Governor’s office.