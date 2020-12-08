New Major Announced At K-State
A new bachelor’s degree is going to be offered at Kansas State that is unique among the state regent institutions.
The College of Health and Human Sciences is going to provide more public health care workers through its new Bachelor of Science in public health.
The degree will be available for enrollment beginning in spring 2021.
K-State will be the sixth program regionally to offer this bachelor’s degree, and the first among Kansas Board of Regents schools.
The degree includes courses offered across multiple departments and colleges.
Careers in public health can include social and community health services manager; health educator; fitness and wellness coordinator; occupational health and safety specialist; public health analyst; biostatistician; epidemiologist; health care administrator; and clinical/research coordinator.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, health educators and community health workers will see a 13% increase in jobs from 2019 to 2029.