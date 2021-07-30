New Mask Guidance Reactions

A central Kansas school district mandated masks in its buildings, and public health officials in two of the state’s most populous counties recommended that even vaccinated residents wear masks in at least some indoor public spaces.
All of the developments were in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing its guidance on masks because of the delta variant.
The Ascension Via Christi health system announced that it will require its staff to get vaccinated.
The Salina district’s board of education voted to impose a mask requirement.
Shawnee County’s health officer has recommended that all people wear masks in crowded indoor situations, and that indoor events be limited to 50% of a room’s capacity to allow social distancing.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health department is now recommending that anyone age 2 or older wear masks in schools and other indoor spaces.