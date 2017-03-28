New Miss Rodeo K-State Set To Proclaim ‘Good Word’ About Sport Of Rodeo

“I’m excited about the opportunity to promote the sport of rodeo and its great Western heritage as the best family entertainment.”

Enthusiasm bubbled as newly crowned Miss Rodeo K-State Emily Ebert anticipated reign representing the K-State Rodeo Club at public attractions throughout the Midwest.

“So many in today’s fast paced society don’t understand what rodeo really is,” Queen Emily noted.

“It’s a major sport with top athletes cowboys and cowgirls competing with the most outstanding livestock,” she continued.

“Rodeo is for everybody from kids getting started through regular weekend amateurs to professionals, making rodeo the greatest spectator sport,” Emily insisted.

Coronation of Miss Rodeo K-State Emily Ebert came at the Saturday evening performance of the 61sth annual K-State Rodeo in Manhattan.

That was climax to a stringent two-day’ pageant including horsemanship, queen salute, flag run, speeches, modeling, a test and an interview.

“There was a panel of judges, and I thought it was a very thorough selection process,” Emily said.

“I was so thrilled when my name was announced as the new queen,” she admitted.

Retiring Miss Rodeo K-State Brooke Wallace, Solomon, bestowed the crown, sash, and accompanying tokens of royalty.

First runner-up is Bailey Jeffries, junior in animal science from Augusta, and second runner-up is Caroline Howsden, sophomore in Ag education from Alma, Nebraska.

Emily Ebert, sophomore majoring in biology/pre-professional heath, is the daughter of Chris and Julie Ebert of Clay Center.

“My parents and my brothers Austin and Adam have been such a big help, my whole family has really supported everything,” Emily credited.

“Mom and my grandma Kathy Martin have competed in horseshows all of their lives. My brothers and I have just followed family tradition, really,” she commented

“I’m privileged to have a great horse. My bay and white Paint named Scanner really worked outstanding in the pageant. I’ll be riding him representing K-State at rodeos around the state of Kansas,” Emily acknowledged.

Actually, Scanner has been the new queen’s mount for a number of years excelling as an all-around performance horse in many prestigious events.

Competition on horseback goes to early childhood for Emily. “I started riding in shows when I was three, on my Mom’s barrel horse Ace. We practiced at home a lot my Mom just leading me around,” she remembered.

“Ace was big and fast, but he was so sweet. Really good with me, just a little kid,” she qualified.

All of her horses while growing up spark notable affections for Queen Emily. “I also rode Bitsy, J.B., and Star,” she said. “I rode in all of the pleasure classes and speed events.”

Emily claimed Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association yearend highpoint awards in every age division at some point in her youthful riding career.

When she was seven, Emily joined 4-H and started riding in county fair and other 4-H sanctioned activities.

“I sure enjoyed going to the District 4-H Show and qualified for the Kansas State Fair Horse Show a number of times. That’s really a big competition, and I did have my share of luck and successes,” she admitted.

Active in the Cowboys For Christ group, Emily enjoys the trail rides, participates in parades, while assisting with pony rides and other community service.

A leader in 4-H activities and the FFA chapter, Emily excelled scholastically and in athletics as well.

Such her talents off horseback, Emily earned a scholarship and played volleyball as a freshman at Highland Community College.

Upon transferring to K-State last fall, Emily became a working member of the K-State Rodeo Club. “The club is really quite active, and I help with many of the events,” she said.

“I’d heard about the Miss Rodeo K-State pageant,” Emily said. “I was especially interested in participating, because I’m so inspired by Brooke Wallace during her reign last year.”

K-State Rodeo Queen Emily looks ahead to her year’s reign, booking engagements at this time.

“There’s so much to tell about the sport of rodeo. Sometimes, people are misinformed by the media confusing animal rights and animal welfare,” Emily insisted. “Those in rodeo are most concerned about animal welfare. They take the very best care of their livestock, it’s their business, their livelihood, like family.

“We have a very good rodeo team this year. Our scholarship program has been an asset attracting top team members.

“The rodeo club works closely and gets strong support from animal science and other agriculture groups on campus,” said Emily, who is considering team participation as well.

Following her KSU queen reign, Emily will likely pursue additional rodeo royalty crowns, through state pageantry, perhaps national competitions.

“Looking to a career in health care, perhaps becoming a medical doctor, Miss Rodeo K-State Emily Ebert insisted, “I’ll always have horses and ride like my mom and grandmother, and hopefully pass the love of horses to my children.”