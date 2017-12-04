New NAMI report shows mentally ill still have far to go to reach health care parity

A report released Monday by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, reveals new information about barriers that people with mental illness in Kansas encounter when trying to find affordable, quality mental health care.

The Doctor is Out: Continuing Disparities in Access to Mental and Physical Health Care found that, despite federal law, people lack the same access to mental health providers as they have for other medical providers. And when they find a mental health provider, many are forced to go out-of-network at a much higher rate than when seeking primary or even specialty care.

“We need more providers and we need closer monitoring of our insurance sector,” said Rick Cagan of NAMI-Kansas. “There’s a job to be done here by the State Insurance Department around monitoring our compliance with various parity laws to make sure that people don’t have such a hard time getting access to mental health care when they need it.”

More than 1 out of 3 survey respondents with private insurance had difficulty finding a mental health therapist, compared to only 13% reporting difficulty finding a medical specialist. And over 1 in 4 people receiving mental health therapy used an out-of-network therapist, compared to only 7% needing to use an out-of-network medical specialist.

“Oftentimes, they give up,” said Cagan. “There are real inequities here for people seeking mental health care. Ultimately, it means that people are not getting the care that they deserve and obviously, the care that they need.”

It’s not as if the results of the survey are a surprise to those advocates who have been around awhile.

“The numbers are really confirming what we have known at a gut level all along,” Cagan said. “We have good legislation on the books, both at the state and federal level regarding mental health parity. That simply means treating mental illness like any other illness, like any other health care condition. What we really need are enforcement activities. This is where our Kansas Insurance Department comes in. We need to have confidence that they are paying attention to the data we’ve shared.”

In Kansas, there are large disparities. In 2015, individuals received outpatient behavioral health care out-of-network at a rate of 6.5 times higher than primary care services and 4.79 times higher compared to specialists.