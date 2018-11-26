New nurse to help low-income first-time moms in Shawnee County

The Shawnee County Health Department has hired a new nurse for its part in the nationwide Nurse Family Partnership program.

“The Nurse Family Partnership program is a program specifically that works with women in poverty who are pregnant with their first child to give them the information and knowledge that they need to become the best moms that they can be,” said Health Department spokesman Craig Barnes.

Each NFP expertly trained nurse guides the expectant woman to improve her prenatal care.

“The Health Department has hired Felicia Turk, she’s an RN,” said Barnes. “She will be working one on one with these women who are pregnant to make sure that they know what all the resources are here in Shawnee County to make sure that their child comes into the world having the best opportunity they possibly can.”

SCHD Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) program has the capacity to accommodate up to 92 young mothers in the Shawnee County community.

Anybody can call the Shawnee County Health Department at 251-5647 and talk to the gals here,” said Barnes. “They will walk through all the criteria to see if someone is eligible for this program.”

Over 40 years of evidence shows that NFP improves birth outcomes, child development and school readiness, reduces child abuse and neglect and juvenile crime, among other outcomes.