New online tool to match Kansas job seekers with what’s open in the state

An innovative online tool created and launched by Kansas labor and commerce officials aims to get Kansans to work in the highest paying and most in demand jobs.

“The CareerNav website will provide real time access to the latest job information, both locally and statewide,” said Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer. “In Kansas right now, we have over 50,000 open jobs. In our situation, we have jobs looking for people. The Kansas Career Navigator is going to help match those jobs with qualified Kansas workers.”

The site has two entry points, one for high school students and a separate one for occupations and college programs.

“It’s for every Kansan, no matter what stage of your career,” said Colyer. “Even if you’re not a student about to graduate, you can still utilize this incredible job-finding tool. Whether you’re preparing to graduate high school or college or you’re an adult looking to take your next step, CareerNav can help you achieve your goals.”

For those who are actively searching for work, or who know they will be soon, there’s something at www.kscareernav.gov.

“You’ll have an instant access to the top ten high-demand, high wage occupations in your area,” said Colyer. “You’ll also get information on wages, on job openings, education needs and work experience expectations. You can even see the forecasted vacancies with what’s going to be available in the future. This is a big deal for all Kansans, whether they’re unemployed or employed, how you can grow and have new opportunities in the state of Kansas.

Northeast Kansas jobs in highest demand include accountants and auditors, registered nurses, and sales representatives.

Graphics courtesy KansasCareerNav