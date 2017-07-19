New payment portal available to pay past due taxes

Kansans who have a tax bill in delinquent status now have a new option to pay their past due tax debt quickly and simply online.

The Kansas Department of Revenue recently launched a web portal that allows taxpayers to use a credit card or electronic fund transfer to pay their bill. The portal can be accessed 24/7 at debtpay.kdor.ks.gov/iia.

Previously, taxpayers had to pay by credit card over the phone, or send in a check to pay their bill. Now, the web portal allows them to set up a payment plan that is always accessible. The web portal conveniently supports popular PC web browsers as well as mobile devices.

“This project is a part of our larger agency wide focus on making government services easier for Kansans to access,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “The people we serve now have better accessibility to pay at their convenience and set up a payment plan that works realistically for their finances.”

The portal takes payments for both individual and business tax debts. The system has been live since July 14. Hundreds of customers have already used the portal to pay off debts and establish payment plans.

To use the portal, taxpayers should reference information found on the collection notice they received in the mail. Individuals will use their social security number, while businesses will use their Federal Employer Identification Number to login. The case number found on the notice and the zip code from the address of the notice are also required.

The new portal is only for use by taxpayers who owe back taxes. Taxpayers who are not in delinquent status can Webfile via a different portal on the KDOR website, www.ksrevenue.org/iiwebfile.html

KDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Center is also available to help customers through walk up (120 SE 10th Street Topeka, Kan) or call in (785-296-6121) service.