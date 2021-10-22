New Phone Dialing Rules Begin Sunday

It starts on Sunday – the way you dial your phone is changing.
Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 have to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls.
Local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
This change will make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The Federal Communications Commission approved 988 as the new abbreviated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Nationwide, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the change.
Residents are encouraged to make sure any services with automatic dialing equipment, such as life safety systems, medical monitoring devices, security systems and fire alarms, mobile phone contact lists and call forwarding settings are reprogrammed if necessary.