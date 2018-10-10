New Pixel 3 smartphone takes Google’s phone to the next level

Google made several announcements Tuesday about new hardware people can purchase this holiday season. The hottest new piece is likely the Google Pixel 3 smartphone.

“Creating a phone that’s designed to not just be the device that helps you stay connected to information, but actually be helpful,” said Google Technologist LaToya Drake. “Give you those things that you wish you always had, down to the camera features, down to some of the things that it automatically corrects for you. Yes, we all are familiar with cell phones. They’re not new, but now we’re really starting to think critically about how do you make them perform better and actually become helpful for you?”

The Pixel 3 will have the ability to disconnect, when you want to.

“We’ve talked a little bit about something called shush mode,” said Drake. “If you’re out to dinner, you’re with family, you’re with friends, it’s the ability to flip the phone over and it automatically turns off all of your notifications.”

The Pixel series of phones was designed with photos in mind and the new edition is no exception with the new Night Sight feature.

“You don’t have to do anything,” said Drake. “There are no features you have to go into. It automatically perfectly lights your photos. There’s no zooming in or out that you need to do. It’s automatically giving you the best shot. So much so, that we actually gave the phone to several famous photographers. They shot magazine covers for several big Conde Nast magazines. This is not something that’s just great for consumers.”

You can preorder the Pixel 3 at store.google.com.

Image courtesy Google