New poll shows Kansas governor’s race still a dead heat

New poll numbers are out in the Kansas Governor’s race, but there’s not much new in them.

The poll of 698 voters from October 19-20 by Public Policy Polling has the governor’s race in a statistical dead heat, with Kris Kobach and Laura Kelly both at 41 percent and Greg Orman at 10 percent. Jeff Caldwell is at 2 percent, Rick Kloos at 0 percent and 6 percent are not sure who they will vote for.

The pollsters asked the hypothetical of if Kobach and Kelly were the only candidates. In that scenario, Kelly has 48 percent of those polled, with Kobach at 44 percent. With advance voting already started across the state, all the candidates will remain on the ballot.

After informing those polled about a candidate for Governor who violated a court order and was found in contempt of court and then revealing that it was Kris Kobach who did that, the poll changed just one point, with Kelly leading 42-41 and that point looking like it came from Orman votes, as he dropped from 10 to 9 percent. Kloos also picked up a point in that scenario. Caldwell stayed the same and undecideds dropped to 5 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent.