New poll shows statistical dead heat continues in governor’s race

The latest poll from Emerson College has the Kansas governor’s race still as a statistical dead heat.

“We’ve had polling now since July,” said Patrick Miller from the University of Kansas. “This is the fifth poll of the race and the race is basically unmoved. It’s essentially a tie between Kobach and Kelly. Depending upon the poll, either one of them is up a point or two and that’s well within the margin of error. Greg Orman is far back, a distant third. This is the fourth poll, I believe, where he’s polling at 9 percent.”

The questions that were there at the last poll persist.

“We still don’t know anything about what undecideds look like in any reliable manner,” said Miller. “How they feel about politics, what they are in terms of partisanship or demography. It’s very hard to say which candidate might be more of a natural fit for the undecided voters that are out there.”

Even though Orman is polling at 9 percent, it’s still likely he’ll get less than that.

“Independent third-party candidates typically get fewer votes than what polls suggest,” said Miller. “Take Mr. Orman as an example. He was leading in the polls going into 2014, lost by 11 points. That’s very typical of independent candidates. If he’s polling at 9 percent now, he probably will not get that much. The little bit of data that we have on his voters suggests that they do prefer Kelly over Kobach by about 20 points.”

Given that there are more undecideds than Orman voters at least in this poll, it’s still anyone’s race between the two top candidates at this point.