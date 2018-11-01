New Premature Birth Report Card not good news for Kansas, says March of Dimes

This year is the 11th year for the March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card.

“Premature birth is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 0 and 5,” said Stacey Stewart, President of the March of Dimes. “There are about 400,000 babies that are born too sick and too soon in this country. This is the third year in a row that our rates have actually increased with respect to premature birth. Another 27,000 babies this year were born prematurely.”

The rate in Kansas also increased.

“That rate was always a little bit lower than across the country,” said Stewart. “The rate increased from last year at 9.1 percent to 9.6 percent this year. The grade that we give Kansas dropped from a B to a C. The country is also at a C overall.”

Nine-point-six percent is the highest prematurity rate on the survey for Kansas since 2007.

“We need to be concerned about the rate of premature birth, the health of moms and babies around the country and especially in Kansas,” said Stewart. “We also need to be concerned about the rate of premature birth across the state. What we see are some significant disparities where African-American women in Kansas are 44 percent more likely to have a baby born too sick and too soon. We need to be concerned about these issues and really work together to address them.”

In the six counties in Kansas with the greatest number of births, the only one with a preterm birth rate low enough to grade an A from the March of Dimes was Johnson County. Both Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties scored a D on the survey with prematurity rates above 11 percent. All six counties numbers were worse than last year.