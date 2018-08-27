WIBW News Now!

New private school financed by the Koch family to open in Wichita

by on August 27, 2018 at 12:48 PM (4 hours ago)

A new Wichita private school financed by members of the Koch family is preparing to open its doors to preschool and elementary-age children this fall.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the school called Wonder on the Wichita State University campus will open September 4th with 39 students.  The private pre-K-through-12th-grade school is funded by Chase and Annie Koch, the son and daughter-in-law of Koch Industries chief Charles Koch.  Plans call for phasing in the middle and high-school programs.

Wonder incorporates facets of the “Maker movement” and other education innovations, such as project-based lessons that don’t use traditional courses, subjects, grades or classrooms.  Students will spend half of their day in the school’s design studio, which is a converted garage with a stage that opens onto an outdoor play area.

