New private school financed by the Koch family to open in Wichita

A new Wichita private school financed by members of the Koch family is preparing to open its doors to preschool and elementary-age children this fall.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the school called Wonder on the Wichita State University campus will open September 4th with 39 students. The private pre-K-through-12th-grade school is funded by Chase and Annie Koch, the son and daughter-in-law of Koch Industries chief Charles Koch. Plans call for phasing in the middle and high-school programs.

Wonder incorporates facets of the “Maker movement” and other education innovations, such as project-based lessons that don’t use traditional courses, subjects, grades or classrooms. Students will spend half of their day in the school’s design studio, which is a converted garage with a stage that opens onto an outdoor play area.