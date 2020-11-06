New Quarter Honors Tallgrass Prairie
Image: United States Mint
The United States Mint has put out new quarters honoring a Kansas landmark.
The U.S. Mint has a series of quarters called the America the Beautiful Quarters.
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is the fifth of five sets released in 2020, and the 55th overall in the program.
As the Mint notes, the preserve is the only site within the National Park Service dedicated to the natural history of the tallgrass prairie.
It encompasses almost 11,000 acres, and is located in the heart of the Flint Hills – the largest expanse of tallgrass prairie left in North America.
Established in 1996, part of its mission is to interpret the region’s ranching legacy.
A portion of the preserve is still grazed by cattle.
The reverse – or tails-side – design of the quarter depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, iconic to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.