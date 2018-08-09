New Racetrax® game popular in its early days, says Kansas Lottery

The Kansas Lottery has a new game for players to try.

“Racetrax® is a brand new, electronic virtual horse racing game,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “The horses and the races look incredibly real, even though they’re not. While the races aren’t real, the excitement certainly is.”

Sales of Racetrax® are already about half of what Keno is and it’s only been live since July 29.

“Players who have tried it tell us they really like it,” said Lunsford. “We’ve already had some race track winners here at the Lottery headquarters claiming prizes, including a $10,000 prize we’ve already handed out to a player from Salina.”

There are 12 horses per race, with each race lasting up to one minute.

“Players ask us if you have to be knowledgable about horse racing to play Racetrax®,” Lunsford said. “No, you don’t. It might be helpful, but it’s certainly not necessary. There are lots and lots of ways to play and win. You pick the bet type, the horse number or numbers, the amount of the bet and the number of races that you want to play.”

For all the details on how to play, go to kslottery.com.