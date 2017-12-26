New radio station, 98.5 Jack FM launched in Topeka

Alpha Media, Topeka has launched the first new radio station in the Topeka market in 23 years.

98.5 Jack FM made its debut December 26th. Jack FM brings a playful, clever, and authentic attitude to Northeast Kansas Radio listeners.

“Jack FM is what’s described as an Adult Hits format,” said Content Manager Keith Montgomery. “It really spans everything from the late 70’s all the way to current.”

98.5 Jack FM will play hits from iconic artist like Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen and many, many more. No other radio station will play a bigger variety of songs and artists than 98.5 Jack FM.

“This is an exciting addition to the Topeka market as we haven’t seen a new radio station in the market for over 20 years. Listeners are going to enjoy a new, fresh approach to hearing their favorite songs and artists, and advertisers will love reaching a larger audience. This is a radio station that is definitely unpredictable and will break all the rules,” remarked Larry Riggins, Alpha Media, Topeka Market Manager.

Jack FM will not have traditional disc jockeys.

“It’s kind of like a format for people who don’t like regular radio formats,” Montgomery said. “What I’m talking about is the presentation of the music. It’s just very different. It’s also very tongue-in-cheek and very comical in its approach to presenting the music.”

The station had been playing Christmas music up through the holiday.

“This, technically, is a brand new market signal,” Montgomery said. “98.5 was licensed to the Abilene market originally. By process of application with the FCC, our company moved the frequency into Topeka to make it a more attractive buy for advertisers.”

This gives Alpha Media, Topeka five dial positions in the market with 580 WIBW and its translator FM News 104.9, The Big 94.5 Country, Country 106.9 and 98.5 Jack FM.