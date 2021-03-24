New Rape Trial in Lawrence Undecided
A Wichita man who was serving a 12-year prison sentence for rape before a judge ordered that he receive a new trial might not be tried a second time, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says.
Albert Wilson, 25, was granted a new trial last week after a judge ruled he had received ineffective counsel before he was convicted of one count of rape in 2019.
During a hearing, Valdez said her office planned to work with Wilson’s attorneys to resolve the case without a second trial, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.
He has been released from prison.
A girl said that she met Wilson at a Lawrence bar.
She said he assaulted her at the bar, and later raped her at his house while she was drunk.
During his appeal, Wilson’s attorneys focused on thousands of text messages on the girl’s phone, which Wilson’s original attorney did not present as evidence at the trial.