New report ranks Kansas high in looking toward meeting workforce needs; state needs work on bridging achievement gap based on race

A new report says Kansas is in a better position than most states to meet future workforce education needs. The report, College Opportunity at Risk: An Assessment of the States, was prepared by the Institute for Research on Higher Education at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.

“They’ve ranked states by risk factors,” said Kansas Association of School Boards Vice-President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “The lower ranking you have, the better off you are. In terms of educational performance which is both the school system, looking at things like graduation rates and national test scores and college completion and participation, Kansas ranked 9th overall.”

The state did even better when you measured how efficient higher education is with its money.

“In terms of higher education funding and productivity, we actually ranked 2nd,” said Tallman. “What they looked at was basically, how much do you spend to produce a degree or certificate. We ranked well in that, the number of degrees and certificates awarded for the number of full-time students we have is very positive.”

Kansas ranked 20th in the white/non-white gap in high school completion or graduation rate (8.5 percent). It ranked 33rd in the percentage difference between the percent of non-white students enrolled in degree or workforce certificate programs (7.4 percent). In other words, a smaller percentage of students from racial and ethnic minorities are enrolled in postsecondary programs than are in the overall population.

“We have some worrisome gaps compared to other states between white and non-white students basically in going to and finishing college,” said Tallman. “The other area, really, that we were low in was looking at our state economy and our state finances.”

The state ranked 31st in that measure, which was heavily pulled down by the state’s lack of reserves, as it ranked 47th there, with an average of no real savings from 2016 to 2018.