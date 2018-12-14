New Report Ranks States on Effective Early Childhood Education, Kansas 48th

The U.S. government invests billions of dollars each year in programs designed to provide early care and education (ECE) to children under the age of five. A survey released Thursday from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows that Kansas still has some work to do.

“In the biggest programs, they’re spread over three different departments,” said Linda Smith, Director of Bipartisan Policy Center’s Early Childhood Initiative. “That makes it very difficult for things to be coordinated. The experience that families have as a result of that is, they are bouncing around from one place to another to apply for programs and get support.”

The state also isn’t using all the dollars it could in this area.

“Kansas actually returned money to the federal government in the year that we looked at,” said Smith. “In other words, it didn’t draw down all of its federal childcare money.”

This is an issue the Kansas legislature will have the opportunity to take up in 2019, but the implementation will mostly be left to the executive branch.

“These are federal dollars going into the state,” said Smith. “One would assume that there is problems here in Washington, I think that’s something a lot of the public thinks. In the case of early childhood, though, the governor has complete discretion about where he locates these programs, with one exception. That is the Part B preschool program for the IDEA. That program, by law, goes to the Department of Education. In all other cases, a governor can organize these programs however he sees fit.”

With a change in the governor’s office coming in January, it remains to be seen if governor-elect Laura Kelly will attempt to reorganize the programs or not. The new report finds that Kansas is ranked 48th in the nation when it comes to effective early childhood education.