New report shows little change in Kansas job market

Unemployment rates in Kansas dropped by one-tenth of one-percent from January to February, according to a new labor report that otherwise showed little movement in the state’s job market.

The report released Friday by the Kansas Department of Labor shows the February seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4-percent, down from 4.1-percent in January.

Preliminary estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 4,200 from January. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 5,500.

Senior Labor Economist Tyler Tenbrink says the health care and construction industries contributed to the increase by adding more jobs than expected in February.

The last 12 months have seen Kansas lose 400 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs, but gain 1,300 in the private sector.

Tenbrink says that overall, total nonfarm employment saw little movement since February 2016.

“Other indicators of the labor market such as the unemployment rate, labor force, and average weekly hours worked also show little change from one year ago,” said Tenbrink.