New Republican Super PAC Ad In KS-02 Details Paul Davis’ Costly Voting Record In Topeka

Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC), the super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, today released a new ad, “Cost,” in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. The ad highlights Paul Davis’ costly voting record in Topeka.

The ad will run on television in the Topeka and Kansas City media markets and on digital platforms throughout the district.

“Paul Davis repeatedly voted for higher taxes in Topeka, including higher taxes on parents, small businesses, and even utilities,” said Michael Byerly, CLF spokesman. “Paul Davis is so liberal and out of touch, he even backed millions in welfare benefits without work requirements. Kansans cannot afford Paul Davis in Congress.”

In addition to the ad campaign, CLF previously opened a field office in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Each CLF field office is supported by a full-time staffer and hundreds of interns and volunteers who engage with voters on a daily basis through hyper-targeted phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

You can watch the ad on YouTube.