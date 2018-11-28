New research says many older drivers on lots of medication

One of the many concerns as the population ages is the effect that medications they may be taking could have on their ability to safely drive.

“There’s a growing population of older drivers who use multiple medications,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “They may not even realize the impact that those prescriptions or even over-the-counter drugs may have on their driving. Our research shows that the more medications that an older driver takes, the more likely they are to use an inappropriate medication that can potentially cause driving impairment.”

Currently, a record 42 million adults ages 65 and older are driving on America’s roads and this number is expected to increase substantially over the next decade, which would make them the largest driving population.

“Nearly 50 percent of older adults reported in our research that they use seven or more medications, while also remaining active drivers,” said Steward. “A lot of people see multiple doctors sometimes and there may not be communication between those doctors in terms of the interaction and potential side effects that those drugs may be

having on that driver.”

Researchers found that the most commonly reported medications used by older drivers affect driving ability and increase crash risk.

“We think its very important for older drivers to do their research,” said Steward. “Bring a list of all of your medications every time you have an appointment with a doctor or even when you see your pharmacist. Ask questions about those side effects and interactions between the drugs.”

Previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that fewer than 18 percent of older drivers report ever receiving a warning from their health care provider about how their prescriptions impact their safety on the road.