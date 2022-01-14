New Rules For Substitute Teachers

Substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours under an emergency declaration approved in response to a worsening staff shortage in the state’s schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rule temporarily eliminates a requirement that substitutes have a minimum of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university.
The Kansas State Board of Education said the changes will last only until June 1st, when the regular requirements will return.
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson said during the state board meeting that he knew of four school districts ready to close because they don’t have enough staff.
Under the new rules, candidates will need to be 18, have a high school diploma, a commitment from a district for employment, pass a background check, and fill out an application.