New school money went where it was supposed to go, KASB advocate says

We now know how school districts spent the increased money they got last year. Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards wrote a blog post about it.

“School districts last year had a total increase over the prior year of about $400 million,” said Tallman. “About $200 million of that was money the Legislature put into operations in response to the Gannon decision. A big chunk, about $130 million was actually an increase in funding to KPERS retirement contributions.”

This was done to restore KPERS cuts made in previous sessions to save on budgets.

“Of that $400 and some million, about $230 million went to what’s called instruction,” said Tallman. “Basically directly to teachers, classroom aides, paras, classroom materials. Well over half the money went to that. Other things providing direct services to students, which are things like counselors or nurses, librarians, school administration, transportation and food services was about another hundred million.”

Functions that provide for construction and operation of school facilities – operations and maintenance, facilities construction and debt service – increased $63.1 million. The smallest increases – a total of $16 million – went to central services and district administration, which supports superintendents, district office, legal and business operations. This distribution appears to be consistent with legislative intent when passing that version of the school finance bill.

“Most of the money went to do teaching and services to kids,” said Tallman. “Most of the money went to salaries and benefits for the people who do those services for the kids and a very large portion of the money, the discretionary money, was targeted to kids who have not been as successful in the past.”

The Kansas Supreme Court has said that in general the Legislature has its formula right, it just needs to fix the funding amount with regard to inflation to be in compliance with Article VI of the Kansas Constitution.