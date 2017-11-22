New secretary of DCF will focus on child welfare reform

Reforming the Child Welfare work of the Kansas Department for Children and Families is a priority for new DCF Secretary Gina-Meier Hummel.

“Under my leadership, you can expect to see a number of changes immediately, particularly in child welfare,” Meier-Hummel said. “Right off the bat, you should expect to see some staffing changes. Next, we’re going to prioritize contact accountability. In 1998, Kansas moved to a privatized child welfare system. I’ve served under that system. I know that system well. It demands contractor accountability for performance, especially on behalf of the youth we serve.”

Meier-Hummel plans to be forthright in confronting challenges within the agency.

“We’re going to track children who are missing and ran away from placement,” said Meier-Hummel. “I expect to have a report on my desk every morning when I walk in of the youth who are missing and we will be taking active efforts to find those youth. We certainly will work hard in conjunction with law enforcement and our contractors to do everything we can to find youth. We recognize that the youth who are missing have needs and we’re going to make sure we’re trying to address those needs.”

Meier-Hummel said she will work to end the practice of youth sleeping in offices as soon as possible.

“I’m going to immediately talk with our contractors and our subcontractors and other child welfare providers across the state,” said Meier-Hummel. “We will be looking at the continuum of care to make sure we have the right placements in place to care for Kansas kids. Children entrusted to our care deserve to have a warm, safe place to sleep at night. We will work in conjunction with the child welfare contractors to facilitate timely permanency and timely adoption. We will also look to increase our efforts at prevention so that more children can safely stay with their families.”

Meier-Hummel said there will also be a top to bottom review of the call center to make sure it is working effectively and efficiently so that concerns called in are dealt with as quickly and as well as possible.