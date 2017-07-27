New shop brings electric bikes to Topeka

A ribbon-cutting ceremony today will welcome Topeka’s first-ever electric bike shop.

The Barrington Village shopping center is home to Pedego Electric Bikes, the locally-owned outlet for a California-based company that makes battery-powered motorized bicycles.

Owner Chuck Towle says he decided to open the store after health issues prevented him from riding his standard mountain bike.

Towle’s wife Dana, who co-owns the store, started riding an electric bike in 2013 after a knee injury made it difficult to ride a standard bicycle.

“I rode a regular bike with her and I had some issues last year with my heart,” Towle said. “I just couldn’t keep up with her anymore.”

Towle says the motorized bike allows the rider to get the same exercise as any other bike, but without over-exerting themselves.

“You’re not getting the same cardio workout that you would if you were 20 years old and vigorously riding a bike,” said Towle. “But for my age group they really add to your exercise routine because they’re so fun you want to ride more often.”

Pedego bikes can run for anywhere between 30 – 60 miles on a fully-charged battery, depending on the terrain and speed. The bikes can top out at around 20 miles-per-hour.

Towle is a newcomer to the local business community. He recently retired from a 35-year career in the insurance industry. Before taking his first steps into entrepreneurialism, Towle says he conducted a bit of informal market research for his product.

“I asked my neighbors what they thought,” said Towle. They tried it out and said, ‘Wow that’s fun!’ I didn’t do a lot of research. I just decided that there’s no reason that people on the east and west coast should have these bikes. So I figured I’d see what it happen if we sold them in Topeka.”

Towle’s shop is the only Pedego dealer in Kansas, with the closest outlet located near St. Louis.

Chuck and Dana Towle will keep Pedego Topeka a two-person operation for the time being, but plan to hire an extra employee or two if the business takes off.

Towle says Topeka’s numerous trails and bicycle lanes on city streets factored into his decision to open the store in what he calls a very “bike-friendly community.”

The shop will offer five different models of Pedego bikes, including one designed for commuters who prefer an eco-friendly alternative to driving to work.

Towle says customers can take the bikes for a test ride or even rent them on an hourly basis before deciding whether to open their wallets.

Representatives from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Visit Topeka and Deputy Mayor Jeff Cohen will be on-hand Thursday for the 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pedego Topeka, located at 2828 SW Arrowhead Drive.