New software to give Johnson County faster election results after delay in primary results

The head election official for Kansas’ most populous county is pledging to have “dazzlingly fast” results after fixing a problem that left the rest of the state waiting more than 12 hours for primary election results.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said Thursday that software that was blamed for the August 7th delays has been updated and “exhaustively tested.” Johnson County rolled out new machines for the primary election.

After the last polling location closed shortly before 8 p.m., it took until 8 the next morning to get final unofficial results, including in the high-profile Republican gubernatorial primary that was being watched by a national audience. Those results revealed a razor-thin margin between Governor Jeff Colyer and challenger Kris Kobach, who eventually won.