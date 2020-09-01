New sports park in KCK

Soccer sunset
Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.
Robb Heineman, Sporting KC’s former CEO, and Greg Cotton, its former chief operating officer and chief counsel, have proposed building a multisport complex on the site, which was sold in June last year.
Heineman and Cotton pitched their plans to the economic development committee of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City, The Kansas City Star reported.
The developers are seeking $130 million in Kansas STAR bonds to boost the project.
The new complex would include indoor and outdoor amenities, retail, office and entertainment space with soccer, football, baseball and lacrosse fields, as well as water sports such as paddleboarding, dragon boat racing, and kayaking.
The local economic development director said the county has no plans to offer property tax abatements, and that developers won’t receive a penny in incentives until they build the first phase of the project in Wyandotte County.