New state fair counting system suggests attendance was lower

by on October 2, 2017 at 1:44 PM (13 mins ago)

Attendance at the Kansas State Fair appeared to be lower than normal this year.

The Hutchinson News reports that Fair Manager Susan Sankey said in a news release that about 322,000 people were counted through the gates during the 10-day event.

She notes that tickets were counted more accurately this year using a scanning e-ticket system. Previous tickets were weighed.

Sankey told The News because of the previous way the fair measured attendance, there is no way to know if past totals are accurate or how this fair compares to others.

The numbers for 2017 are coming off a busy 2016 Kansas State Fair, with nearly 360,000 visitors – the second-best attendance in at least 40 years.

The new e-ticket scanning system allows the fair to digitally track fair traffic.

