New study outlines nontraffic dangers for kids

Over the last couple of decades, significant reductions in vehicle crash-related child fatalities have been attributed to advances in legislation, public safety campaigns and engineering. However, less is known about nontraffic injuries and fatalities (occurring primarily in driveways and parking lots) to children in and around motor vehicles.

A new Traffic Injury Prevention Journal study, Unintentional Nontraffic Injury and Fatal Events: Threats to Children In and Around Motor Vehicles describes the frequency of various nontraffic incidents, injuries, and fatalities to children using a unique surveillance system and database. The database was developed and is maintained by KidsAndCars.org, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping children safe in and around motor vehicles. Examples of nontraffic events include backovers, children left in hot vehicles, frontovers, children inadvertently knocking vehicles into gear, and others.

“Traditionally, people have thought of non traffic incidents as freak accidents,” said Amber Andreasen with KidsAndCars.org. “We hear about a child backed over and we think oh, you know, freak accident. We don’t typically think that could happen to us. What people are really surprised to hear is, for example, with backovers, fifty children are being backed over every week in our country. This was not considered a problem, because there was no data for so long. Well, now we have the data.”

The new study describes the national incidence of various nontraffic incidents, injuries, and fatalities to children in the United States using a comprehensive,

longstanding surveillance system and database. Prior studies have focused on certain types of nontraffic mechanisms such as backovers, heatstroke, power window strangulation, trunk entrapment, etc. In addition to focusing on just a single mechanism, many of these studies have also been limited by institutional or regional estimates, or a narrow time period. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published recent periodic nontraffic incident summaries, including those with child-specific data. The significance of this study is that it is the first detailed analysis that includes all types of nontraffic vehicular dangers to young children.

Instances of nontraffic injuries and fatalities in the United States to children 0-14 years were tracked from 1990-2014 using a compilation of sources including

media reports, individual accounts from victims and their families, medical examiner reports, police reports, child death review teams, coroner reports, medical

professionals, lawyers and various modes of publications. There were over 11,750 distinct incidents in a variety of venues and vehicles affecting 14,568 children 14

years and younger, resulting in nearly 3,400 deaths of which 47 percent were male, and with an average age of 42 months.

“The worst part about those statistics is that this is only the cases that we have been able to document through media reports, individual accounts from victims and family members,” said Andreasen. “We get some data from medical examiner reports, police reports, but, largely, most of the data does come from media reports and we know that not every single case hits the 5:00 news.”

Progress is being made, but every time a child dies is one too many.

“We’ve gotten several modifications to vehicles passed that make the vehicles safer for children,” said Andreasen. “The trunk releases, the safer power window switches, the thing that makes you have your foot on the brake when you put your car into gear, back up cameras. Now, we’re looking at things like reminder alert

systems in hot vehicles to prevent hot car deaths and forward colission avoidance, because we’re seeing a drastic increase in the number of frontovers.”

A frontover is where a small child is run over by the front of a vehicle because the child is too short to be seen beneath the car’s bumper.

“There’s this blind zone that exists,” said Andreasen. “It does go all the way around the vehicle, in the front and on the sides and in the back, where we can’t see

these little children and they’re too little to understand and comprehend the danger of a slow moving vehicle. We’ve got a real recipe for disaster.”

To learn more about nontraffic dangers to children visit www.KidsAndCars.org.