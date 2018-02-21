New study says aggressive driving is widespread

February is Aggressive Driving Awareness Month, and a new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says it happens a lot more than you might think. The study says that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed anger and aggression behind the wheel.

“There are a lot of things on the roadway that need your attention,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “It’s like a major distraction, if you think about it, because you are now focused on your aggression towards another driver and you’re going to be causing more problems on the road.”

Younger male drivers are more likely to drive aggressively.

“Male drivers are three times more likely than female drivers to have gotten into some sort of confrontation on the road with their vehicle,” said Haugh. “It also goes on to mention that drivers living in the Midwest are more likely to tailgate or yell angrily at people.”

Common courtesy can go a long way toward limiting road rage.

“Make sure you have plenty of room when you move over so you’re not cutting people off, causing them to have to change speed or direction because of what you have done in front of them,” said Haugh. “Be tolerant. Sometimes things just happen that people can’t control necessarily. Don’t assume that they’re doing something to personally offend you.”

If you do get frustrated, avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures and maintain space around your vehicle. If someone is getting too close or driving aggressively, call 911 if needed.