New study shows dangers of drowsy driving

The most in-depth drowsy driving research ever conducted in the U.S. using footage of everyday drivers found that the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates indicate, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“Almost any of us that have been driving for any amount of time remember a time when we’ve been on a long trip or you just didn’t get enough sleep the night before,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “You feel those eyelids getting really heavy. I think this is something that a lot of people can identify with.”

The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues. The new research provides an unprecedented analysis of in-vehicle dashcam video from more than 700 crashes, confirming that the danger of drowsy driving soars above official estimates.

“They don’t get enough sleep,” said Haugh. “I think everybody is fairly aware when you wake up the next morning and feel like you really haven’t slept much at all, but you still feel like you need to go on with your day.”

Haugh says the key is preparation to be sure that you get enough sleep the night before and not on reliance on chemical or environmental factors to help keep you awake.

“The coffee, the rolling down the windows, all of that stuff doesn’t necessarily work,” said Haugh. “You know, when your body needs sleep, it just needs sleep. If it’s possible to pull off if you’re on a long road trip to take a quick nap, just to get some of that sleep back in so your brain can start functioning properly again, then by all means, please do that.”

Using a scientific measure linking the percentage of time a person’s eyes are closed to their level of drowsiness, the researchers determined that 9.5 percent of all crashes and 10.8 percent of crashes resulting in significant property damage involved drowsiness. Federal estimates indicate drowsiness is a factor in only one to two percent of crashes.

