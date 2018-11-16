New study shows Vascepa to be effective in reducing negative cardiovascular outcomes

As first released at the American Heart Association’s 2018 conference earlier this month, Vascepa showed its effectiveness as a triglyceride reducer and component of a larger cardiovascular risk reduction plan.

“What we did in REDUCE-IT was take 8000 patients and randomize them to either a drug, icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) or a placebo and followed them for five years,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs Professor at Harvard Medical School and principal investigator of the REDUCE-IT Study. “These patients all had elevated triglycerides and also were at increased cardiovascular risk. What we found was a 25 percent reduction in important cardiovascular events, including a 20 percent reduction in dying due to cardiovascular causes, a 31 percent reduction in heart attacks and a 28 percent reduction in stroke.”

Amarin has provided funding to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt’s work as the REDUCE-IT study chair and international principal investigator, and other consulting services.

“We found people who, despite being on statins, a commonly used medicine for high cholesterol, we found that if you still have high triglycerides, you benefit from being on this additional medicine, one of the properties of which is lowering triglycerides” said Dr. Bhatt. “It also appears to have other properties, such as combating inflammation and also, I think, importantly stabilizing membranes in the body’s cells.”

Bhatt says this research is one of the biggest potential change agents in quite some time.

“This is probably the biggest development since statins for elevated cholesterol,” said Dr. Bhatt. “Here, what patients and doctors need to start doing is paying more attention to triglycerides, another form of fat in the blood. For patients, really, I think they should talk to their doctor.

Even though Vascepa is best known for its triglyceride lowering properties, Bhatt says it’s probably the addition of reducing inflammation and supporting cell membranes that contributes to its effectiveness.