New survey looks to increase financial fitness

As we get into 2019, a new survey says Americans are looking closer at their finances, as they do most every new year.

“Finances are actually at the top of a lot of people’s minds,” said Elisabeth Kozack, VP of Product Strategy and Customer Experience at Marcus by Goldman Sachs. “We conducted a survey that showed 74 percent of Americans think their financial well-being has an impact on their overall health and 64 percent feel they are not in the best financial shape that they could be.”

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is here to help you become more financially fit.

“Losing debt can be just as important as losing pounds and financial fitness just as important as physical fitness,” said Kozack. “You can pick from four financial personality types and receive a workout to help you learn how to manage debt, boost your savings, track your spending, plan for retirement, or even manage wealth.”

These types come from talking to customers about what they want to know.

“We spend a lot of time at Marcus speaking with consumers about their finances and pain points they have with financial services,” said Kozack. “These financial personality types were informed by those extensive conversations about how people feel about their money.”

The four types are the Workout Wanderer, for those who get stuck and start and stop their plans, the Class Canceller, for someone who always seems to have something pop up, the gym rat, the person who is on the verge of turning a financial corner and the Cross-Trainer, a person who has the basics down, but is looking for new challenges. Statistics are from the Financial Fitness Survey conducted by Marcus by Goldman Sachs® in December 2018 among 1,006 Americans.