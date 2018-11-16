New survey says 64 percent of employees will shop online at work this holiday season

According to a new survey from Robert Half, 64 percent oemployees plan to online shop at work this season.

“With the progress of technology and shopping habits of the consumer, companies are starting to realize that people are going to be shopping online,” said Kathleen Northamer with Robert Half. “Frankly, most people who are running companies are shopping online and most of the IT professionals protecting the companies are shopping online. There’s just a shift in our world in general toward online shopping.”

Over half (53%) of IT decision makers surveyed said they’d prefer employees didn’t browse and grab deals on company time or devices.

“When employees shop online, whether it’s on their device or a company device, the biggest concern is just visiting unsecure websites,” said Northamer. “Unknowingly, sometimes people can introduce online threats to the company.”

Eight percent of workers say they plan to shop at work nearly every day until their lists are complete.

“It’s really important for the IT professionals and folks running teams to be very proactive and talk about, first of all, what the company policy is about shopping,” said Northamer. “Maybe give some tips and tricks on how to safely browse online or shop online. There are definitely sites that people should avoid and things that they can look for and those will help protect not only the company, but the employee and creates a smarter user of technology.”

The report is based on responses from more than 2,800 workers and more than 2,500 IT decision makers in 28 major U.S. markets.