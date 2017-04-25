WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds South 10 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain75°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast52°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain63°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain63°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain57°
43°

New survey says Kansas doing well in gaining crash data, but still needs more on drowsy driving

by on April 25, 2017 at 8:30 AM (2 hours ago)

Better data on what causes automobile crashes can save lives. A new survey from the National Safety Council says that Kansas is one of the states that provides the most complete information on accident causes, but they can still do better.

“They’re looking at most areas regarding driver behavior,” said President and CEO Deborah A.P. Hersman. “when we talk about distraction, that’s an important one. They also are asking about job-related trips and that’s important because we want to know if people are driving for pleasure or driving for work and particularly if they are commuting.”

Kansas is providing information on thirteen of twenty-two possible items cited by the council, but one weak point is the state’s information on drowsy driving.

“You could improve your data collection when it comes to fatigue,” said Hersman. “How many continuous hours awake has that driver been behind the wheel before the crash occurred? How much sleep did they get in the last 24 hours?”

Cell phone usage is also an important data point to continue to drill down on, because not everyone always uses all the available technology.

“Just because we have hands-free systems that allow us to pair with our cars doesn’t mean that makes us safer drivers,” said Hersman. “We’ve got to be paying attention to all of those things. If we understand why these crashes are happening, we can put the right countermeasures in to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

For a look at the full report, go to nsc.org/crashreport.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.