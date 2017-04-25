New survey says Kansas doing well in gaining crash data, but still needs more on drowsy driving

Better data on what causes automobile crashes can save lives. A new survey from the National Safety Council says that Kansas is one of the states that provides the most complete information on accident causes, but they can still do better.

“They’re looking at most areas regarding driver behavior,” said President and CEO Deborah A.P. Hersman. “when we talk about distraction, that’s an important one. They also are asking about job-related trips and that’s important because we want to know if people are driving for pleasure or driving for work and particularly if they are commuting.”

Kansas is providing information on thirteen of twenty-two possible items cited by the council, but one weak point is the state’s information on drowsy driving.

“You could improve your data collection when it comes to fatigue,” said Hersman. “How many continuous hours awake has that driver been behind the wheel before the crash occurred? How much sleep did they get in the last 24 hours?”

Cell phone usage is also an important data point to continue to drill down on, because not everyone always uses all the available technology.

“Just because we have hands-free systems that allow us to pair with our cars doesn’t mean that makes us safer drivers,” said Hersman. “We’ve got to be paying attention to all of those things. If we understand why these crashes are happening, we can put the right countermeasures in to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

For a look at the full report, go to nsc.org/crashreport.