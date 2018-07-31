New survey says meetings should be smaller, more concise

New research from Accountemps says professionals surveyed said they spend more than one-fifth (21 percent) of their work hours in meetings but feel a quarter of that time is wasted.

“When you have information that you simply need to share that’s not time sensitive and you’re simply trying to communicate, that’s a great opportunity to use e-mail rather than a meeting,” said Amy Thomas with Accountemps. “Meetings are typically necessary if you have to share sensitive information, where you’re going to need a discussion or you’re announcing changes or you need to come to a decision and you need input from multiple people. That’s really when meetings are the most efficient and effective.”

It’s also important to limit meetings to the people that need to be there.

“You really want key stakeholders that are going to provide input to that meeting so that it’s valuable for their time,” said Thomas. “They do take time away from their productive day. It is an interruption in their day, so you want to make sure that you have the right people involved that really need to provide their input.”

It’s not necessarily a positive when everyone has their laptop open in a meeting.

“Electronic devices can be extremely distracting in meetings,” said Thomas. “Oftentimes, attendees will check their email and look at devices rather than pay attention. Print out copies. Send out those copies ahead of time as a pre-read ahead of time as well as the agenda, so that each attendee has an opportunity to review the material, make notes on what they would like to discuss in the meeting, so that when you actually come together, you are not reading through it or looking at a slide deck on a Powerpoint and you’re actually discussing what needs to be resolved.”

If you are going to a meeting, arrive on time. When you’re late to a meeting, other participants must either wait for you (which wastes time) or start without you (causing you to miss vital information).