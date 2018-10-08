New survey says most people prepared for open enrollment for health insurance

As Kansans enter the fall’s open enrollment season, an unprecedented 77 percent of Americans say they are prepared to select health benefits for 2019, according to a new survey from UnitedHealthcare.

“This is probably one of the most important times of the year for these folks,” said Rob Broomfield CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Kansas. “It’s a great opportunity for them, not only to evaluate the benefits they’re buying, but also look for ways to save money.”

The Internet has become an important tool for those buying health insurance.

“Forty-three percent of the people said that they are starting to look at telemedicine as a potential option,” said Broomfield. “Another 36 percent were really looking at it just as an opportunity to comparison shop for healthcare, to look at what their best options might be in their local market.”

UnitedHealthcare has some great resources for those preparing to open enroll, even if they aren’t current UnitedHealthcare customers.

“UHCOpenEnrollment.com allows them to look at lots of different topics around the open enrollment,” said Broomfield. “Things they may want to do additional research on, that may not be available through their employer, or the information may not be available through their employer. In addition to that, one issue with healthcare that a lot of people have is it’s very complicated. There’s a lot of jargon. There’s a lot of terminology that people don’t understand and so we’ve put together another website option. That is justplainclear.com that allows them to go in and look up a glossary of thousands of words, just to understand something they may have heard from their doctor, something they may have read in their open enrollment packet or even just something they saw online, read on the internet or saw in a news article.”

When it comes to time spent researching health benefits during open enrollment, 42 percent of respondents said they devote less than one hour to the process; 29 percent spent between one and three hours; and 20 percent said more than three hours.