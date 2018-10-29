New technology can raise repair bills after an accident, AAA says

According to new research from AAA, vehicles equipped with new tech like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and others, can cost twice as much to repair following a collision due to expensive sensors and their calibration requirements.

“These advanced driver assistance systems definitely have a lot of safety benefits, we’ve heard about those over and over,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “They’re becoming more prevalent in vehicles, even standard on a lot of vehicles now. The costs of repairing them, should you be in a crash are a lot higher than previous technologies that aren’t advanced.”

For the vehicles in AAA’s study, the repair bill for a minor front or rear collision on a car with ADAS can run as high as $5,300, almost two and half times the repair cost for a vehicle without these systems.

“We’ve found in some earlier research that one in three Americans were unable to afford an unexpected repair bill of just $500,” said Steward. “When we’re talking about the potential for $3000 or even more than that, we strongly urge that consumers take a look at your insurance policy and make sure that you have adequate coverage.”

Windshield damage is especially common, with more than 14.5 million replacements annually.

“A lot of us probably have a chip or a crack in those,” said Steward. “In the past, that may not have been an issue, but in many of the new systems, the new safety systems, there’s cameras positioned behind the windshield and those require calibration and recalibration when the glass is replaced.”

Replacing a windshield on a vehicle equipped with a camera behind the glass typically costs approximately $1,500, which can be as much as three times the amount to replace the windshield on a car without the technology.