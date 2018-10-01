New trade deal good for midwest, economist says

The new trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the United States will be good for the Midwest, says Creighton University economist Ernie Goss.

“I think Congress will sign on to that,” said Goss. “That’s real good news. We saw the markets rebound significantly. It’s very good for Kansas and for that matter, the rest of the region as we sell goods to primary markets, Mexico and Canada.”

Even though changes in the steel and aluminum tariffs were not part of this final deal, the hope is that this will eventually move the needle there, as well.

“Steel prices have gone up 19 percent since January of this year,” said Goss. “We’re seeing a lot of inflationary pressures. Now, the Fed of course raised rates last week by a quarter percent. I expect the Fed to raise rates again on December 19.”

That will push up short-term interest rates, so if you were planning on borrowing money, it might be best to sign those papers this fall to get a better rate.

One fourth of the supply managers supported reducing or eliminating tariffs,” said Goss. “That’s a bit stronger. They’re getting a little weary of these tariffs and these trade restrictions. It introduces risk and risk is not good for the economy.”

Goss sees working with China as the next move for the Trump administration and maybe finding a way to get a deal done that mirrors TPP in some fashion, much like this NAFTA deal, where the name changes, but at the end of the day the final deal is not that different.