New Trial Ordered In Lawrence

Mar 17, 2021 @ 5:57am

A judge has granted a new trial for a man serving a 12-year sentence in a rape case, finding that his trial attorney failed to review hundreds of text messages from his accuser whom he met at a bar near the University of Kansas campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the judge said that she will soon order Albert Wilson transferred from a prison in Hutchinson back to the Douglas County Jail for a new bond hearing and the setting of a new trial.

He was convicted of rape in 2019 after his accuser testified that he assaulted her at the bar in 2016 when he was a 20-year-old University of Kansas student and she was a drunk 17-year-old.

The judge said that she believed that if a jury knew of the information contained in the 2,000 text messages taken from the victim’s phone, there is a substantial likelihood the outcome of this case would have been different.

