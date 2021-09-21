New Vaccine Funding Program Announced

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the launch of the Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants – or PAVE – program.
The PAVE program provides additional funding to local organizations’ vaccine efforts.
The program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
This includes underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minorities, and rural communities.
By expanding available resources, the State aims to empower communities promoting vaccination while ensuring greater access to the vaccine for all Kansans.
Organizations can apply for grants up to $10,000 to support vaccination efforts.
Requested funds must be utilized to support vaccine planning and activities to ensure effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
These funds are available to many types of organizations, including clinics, community and faith-based organizations, Kansas tribes, nonprofits, colleges, and pharmacies.
For more information, to download an application, and to apply, visit KansasCovidGrants.com by December 31st.