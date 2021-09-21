      Weather Alert

New Vaccine Funding Program Announced

Sep 21, 2021 @ 8:30am

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the launch of the Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants – or PAVE – program.

The PAVE program provides additional funding to local organizations’ vaccine efforts.

The program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

This includes underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minorities, and rural communities.

By expanding available resources, the State aims to empower communities promoting vaccination while ensuring greater access to the vaccine for all Kansans.

Organizations can apply for grants up to $10,000 to support vaccination efforts.

Requested funds must be utilized to support vaccine planning and activities to ensure effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

These funds are available to many types of organizations, including clinics, community and faith-based organizations, Kansas tribes, nonprofits, colleges, and pharmacies.

For more information, to download an application, and to apply, visit KansasCovidGrants.com by December 31st.

You May Also Like
High School Coaches Club
Tailgators Coaches Club 9/13/21 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview
AUDIO: Washburn Linebacker and Topeka High Product Jacob Anderson is the Definition of Student Athlete
AUDIO: Spiker and Lake Key Special Teams for Ichabods
AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show
Olathe East Football Coach Mourned
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On