New vehicle to be built at Kansas plant will be first in premium compact SUV sector for Cadillac

The new 2019 Cadillac XT4 will be manufactured at GM’s Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and the premium compact SUV fulfills a need in the market.

“It’s an entry-level luxury SUV, designed to compete with the likes of the BMW X1, the Audi Q3,” said Todd Pawlik, Cadillac XT4 Chief Engineer. “What we found from the folks that we interviewed, is those vehicles are just a bit too small. They’re designed in Europe for Europeans and they don’t translate extremely well to the U.S. We designed it to be just a little bit larger, to be more comfortable and still focused on having it handle like a smaller, premium SUV.”

In-vehicle connections are vital to those who will buy the Cadillac XT4.

“The majority of the buyers in this segment right now are the 30 to 50 year olds and they want to be connected,” said Pawlik. “They want all the latest content, safety content, connectivity and so that’s a primary focus of the vehicle is to keep the customer connected inside the vehicle to those riding along and to keep the customer connected outside with 4G wifi.”

The new Cadillac XT4 will also be fuel efficient for its size.

“We’re anticipating fuel efficiency in the 25 mile per gallon city, 30 highway and combined 27, which for a vehicle of this size, is absolutely at the top of the class,” said Pawlik.

The starting price for the new Cadillac XT4 announced Tuesday is $35,790.

Photo courtesy cadillac.com